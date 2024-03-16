Apella Capital LLC Sells 122 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 17,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $197.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.07 and a 200 day moving average of $194.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

