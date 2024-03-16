Apella Capital LLC Sells 7,416 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

