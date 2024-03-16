Apella Capital LLC Takes $277,000 Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GBX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,047,000 after acquiring an additional 74,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after acquiring an additional 249,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,349.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

