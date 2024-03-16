Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $96.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $101.80. The company has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average is $75.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

