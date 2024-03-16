Apella Capital LLC Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Amgen by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO raised its stake in Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $268.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.