Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 14th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Apollomics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollomics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollomics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollomics during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Apollomics Price Performance

Shares of Apollomics stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Apollomics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Apollomics Company Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

