Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.80 and last traded at $36.75. Approximately 73,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 454,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on APPN. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Appian Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $12,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,890,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,081,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 692,014 shares of company stock valued at $22,824,338 over the last ninety days. 43.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Appian by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Appian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $962,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Further Reading

