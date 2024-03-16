Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,971 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.9% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

Apple stock opened at $172.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.34. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.64 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.