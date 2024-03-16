Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Short Interest Up 14.6% in February

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 111,930,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 14th total of 97,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.39 and its 200-day moving average is $183.34. Apple has a 12 month low of $151.64 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Apple by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 673,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

