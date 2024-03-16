Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Lessened by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $198.65 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $214.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.79. The stock has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.