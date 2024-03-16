Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Short Interest Up 13.2% in February

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the February 14th total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 117.4% in the third quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 132,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 71,590 shares during the period. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $487.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.06.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

