Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Down to $13.98

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $13.55. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 602,972 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $487.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 25.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 845,223 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 380.6% during the 4th quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 637,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 504,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $9,716,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 423,500 shares during the period. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

