Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Critical Survey

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Cardiol Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$41.82 million ($7.93) -0.19 Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 1,726.97 -$23.79 million ($0.33) -4.61

Cardiol Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aptose Biosciences. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aptose Biosciences and Cardiol Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,301.32%. Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.37%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Cardiol Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Cardiol Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -230.97% -142.96% Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -64.56% -53.99%

Risk and Volatility

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics beats Aptose Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

