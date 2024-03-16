Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,307 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.17% of Archrock worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Archrock by 3.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $19.42.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Archrock had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 98.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AROC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

