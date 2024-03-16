Arden Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,259,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,973,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

NSC opened at $255.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.