Arden Trust Co Acquires Shares of 11,856 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,676 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $71,155,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.7% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 11,010,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,506 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Shares of HR opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

