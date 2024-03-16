Arden Trust Co Acquires Shares of 3,994 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

