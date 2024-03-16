Arden Trust Co Boosts Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

