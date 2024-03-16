Arden Trust Co Buys New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WFC opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

