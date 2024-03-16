Arden Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Relx were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Price Performance

NYSE:RELX opened at $43.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

