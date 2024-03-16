Arden Trust Co Has $237,000 Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Entegris were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Entegris by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Entegris by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $136.00 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.52.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.64.

In other news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,721.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,721.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

