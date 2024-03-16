Arden Trust Co Invests $215,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 72,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,377 shares of company stock worth $93,925,467 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $396.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.50 and a twelve month high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

