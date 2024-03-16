Arden Trust Co Invests $300,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after acquiring an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,038,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,975,000 after acquiring an additional 931,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,580,000 after buying an additional 1,737,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,075,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after buying an additional 225,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.