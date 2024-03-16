Arden Trust Co Invests $307,000 in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after acquiring an additional 172,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 58,122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,773,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after acquiring an additional 34,791 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 902.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 82,641 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,028 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHG opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

