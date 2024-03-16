Arden Trust Co Purchases Shares of 14,292 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNL. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadstone Net Lease

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at $510,765.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $14.89 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

