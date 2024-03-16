Arden Trust Co Purchases Shares of 275 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,386,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 104,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $910.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $478.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $875.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $747.23. The stock has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,395 shares of company stock worth $10,593,331. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

