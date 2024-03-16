Arden Trust Co Sells 1,044 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $94.36 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.57.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

