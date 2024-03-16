Arden Trust Co Sells 2,065 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,847 shares of company stock worth $2,423,668. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $114.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average of $105.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.89%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.