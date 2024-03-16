Arden Trust Co Sells 2,649 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Diageo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DEO opened at $148.71 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.49 and a 200-day moving average of $148.90.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DEO

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.