Arden Trust Co Takes $207,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of -61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $6,838,240 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

