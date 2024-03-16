Arden Trust Co Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 881.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fiserv by 60.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $26,018,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 59.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,227,000 after buying an additional 443,117 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $149.68 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.25.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

