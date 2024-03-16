Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $277.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $292.66. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $807,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $807,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,666 shares of company stock valued at $30,351,719. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.