Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $277.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $292.66. The company has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total transaction of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,666 shares of company stock valued at $30,351,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

