ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2024

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

