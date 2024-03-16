Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Short Interest Update

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,010,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 14th total of 7,770,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ARM Stock Performance

ARM stock opened at 126.97 on Friday. ARM has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 164.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 104.41.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARM will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 85.78.

Institutional Trading of ARM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

