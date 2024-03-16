ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 136.29 and last traded at 134.51. Approximately 4,637,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 17,647,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at 131.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 85.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 104.41.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

