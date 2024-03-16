Arthur H. Amron Buys 3,000 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) Director Arthur H. Amron purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $11,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,397.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.67 million, a P/E ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 435.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 178.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

