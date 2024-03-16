Arthur H. Amron Buys 3,000 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) Director Arthur H. Amron purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $11,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,397.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance
Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.67 million, a P/E ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.
