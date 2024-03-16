Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Assertio in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Assertio’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Assertio in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

