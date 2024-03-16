Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Assertio in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Assertio’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Assertio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $8.01.
Institutional Trading of Assertio
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Assertio
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.