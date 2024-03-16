Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Up 54.1% in February

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 414,800 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the February 14th total of 269,200 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Assure Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:IONM opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. Assure has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter. Assure had a negative return on equity of 6,320.92% and a negative net margin of 400.68%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Assure

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assure stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Assure Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:IONM Free Report ) by 513.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,113 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 9.01% of Assure worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Featured Stories

