Astera Labs, Inc. Plans $507 Million IPO for March 20th (ALAB)

Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) is planning to raise $507 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, March 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 17,800,000 shares at $27.00-$30.00 per share.

In the last year, Astera Labs, Inc. generated $115.8 million in revenue and had a net loss of $26.3 million. Astera Labs, Inc. has a market-cap of $4.3 billion.

Astera Labs, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission is to innovate, design, and deliver semiconductor-based connectivity solutions that are purpose-built to unleash the full potential of cloud and AI infrastructure. (Incorporated in Delaware)Â Building on years of experience with a singular focus on addressing connectivity challenges in data-centric systems, we have developed and deployed our leading Intelligent Connectivity Platform built from the ground up for cloud and AI infrastructure. Our Intelligent Connectivity Platform comprises: i) Semiconductor-based, high-speed, mixed-signal connectivity products that integrate a matrix of microcontrollers and sensors; and ii) COSMOS, our software suite which is embedded in our connectivity products and integrated into our customersâ€™ systems. Our Intelligent Connectivity Platform provides our customers with the ability to deploy and operateÂ high-performanceÂ cloud and AI infrastructure at scale, addressing an increasingly diverse set of requirements. We provide our connectivity products in various form factors including ICs, boards, and modules. AI touches many aspects of our daily lives today, from vision processing for autonomous vehicles to speech recognition systems for chatbots. According to IDC, by 2025, the Global 2000 organizations will allocate over 40% of their core IT spend toÂ AI-relatedÂ initiatives, leading to a double-digit increase in the rate of product and process innovations. The shift towards the cloud fromÂ on-premiseÂ computing is rapidly accelerating due to increasing demand for compute-intensive AI workloads that are truly optimized when deployed at cloud scale. To address the performance and scalability requirements of AI and other compute-intensive applications, hyperscalers have adopted heterogeneous, â€śaccelerated computingâ€ť system architectures within their data centers, which include GPUs and other AI accelerators, such as TPUs, AI processors, custom ASICs, and FPGAs, to target specific workloads. These new system architectures require a connectivity backbone that is significantly faster, has lower latency, is robust, and supports cloud scale deployment. Our patented software-defined platform approach delivers critical connectivity performance, enables flexibility and customization, and supports observability and predictive analytics. This approach efficiently addresses the data, network, and memory bottlenecks, scalability, and other unique infrastructure requirements of our hyperscaler and system OEM customers. Based on trusted relationships with the leading hyperscalers and collaboration with data center infrastructure suppliers such as NVIDIA, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and many others, our platform is designed to meet our customersâ€™ unique cloud scale requirements. Our COSMOS software suite is foundational to our Intelligent Connectivity Platform and is designed to enable our customers to seamlessly configure, manage, monitor, optimize, troubleshoot, and customize functions in our IC, board, and module products. We believe that our Intelligent Connectivity Platform addresses a large and growing total addressable market (â€śTAMâ€ť) of $17.2Â billion. Specifically, our technology and product portfolios target the global wired connectivity market, including PCIe and Ethernet, and the CXL memory connectivity controller market. We believe that our TAM will grow to $27.4Â billion by 2027, and we expect to address an increasing share of this TAM as we expand the breadth and depth of our product portfolio. See the section titled â€śBusinessâ€”Our Market Opportunityâ€ť for additional information on how we calculate our TAM. Today, our connectivity solutions are at the heart of major AI platforms deployed worldwide featuring both commercially available GPUs and proprietary AI accelerators. In the last four years, we have successfully introduced three revenue-generating product families across multiple form factors including ICs, boards, and modules, shipping millions of devices across all of the major hyperscalers. Our products, which include Aries PCIeÂ®/CXLâ„˘Â Smart DSP Retimers (â€śAriesâ€ť), Taurus Ethernet Smart Cable Modulesâ„˘Â (â€śTaurusâ€ť), and Leo CXL Memory Connectivity Controllers (â€śLeoâ€ť), leverage our ICs that are built upon industry standard connectivity protocols such as PCIe, Ethernet, and CXL to address the growing demand for purpose-built connectivity solutions that solve critical data, network, and memory bottlenecks inherent in cloud and AI infrastructure. Since our inception, we have created and commercializedÂ first-to-marketÂ PCIe, Ethernet, and CXL products, and, with more than 300 design wins, we have become a trusted partner and a proven supplier to our hyperscaler and system OEM customers. We have experienced strong growth since our founding in October 2017, and particularly since the commercial launch of Aries in 2020. (Note: Astera Labs, Inc. unveiled the terms for its IPO – 17.8 million shares at a price range of $27.00 to $30.00 to raise $507.3 million, in an S-1/A filing dated March 8, 2024. The company plans to offer 14.79 million shares and selling stockholders will offer 3.01 million shares, according to the prospectus. Astera Labs will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the selling stockholders’ shares. Background: Astera Labs, Inc. filed its S-1 (prospectus) dated Feb. 20, 2024, without disclosing the terms or the proposed stock symbol for its IPO. Estimated IPO proceeds are $100 million, a placeholder figure for an IPO that some on Wall Street believe could raise $500 million or more.) “.

Astera Labs, Inc. was founded in 2017 and has 267 employees. The company is located at 2901 Tasman Drive, Suite 205 Santa Clara, CA 95054 and can be reached via phone at 408) 337-9056 or on the web at https://www.asteralabs.com/.

