ATB Capital Cuts STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$7.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STEP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered STEP Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.89.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on STEP

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

About STEP Energy Services

STEP stock opened at C$3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$251.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.25. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$2.63 and a twelve month high of C$4.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.16.

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.