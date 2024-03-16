Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AESI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95.

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 82.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,611 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,963,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,813,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,900 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,795,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 532.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

