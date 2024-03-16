Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Shares Up 2.2%

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.89. 132,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 711,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Several research firms have commented on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,637.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

