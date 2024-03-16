Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stake Reduced by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Atlassian stock opened at $194.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.56.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total transaction of $2,089,340.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares in the company, valued at $87,752,310.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,839 shares of company stock valued at $63,985,770. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

