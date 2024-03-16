Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Short Interest Up 55.1% in February

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,180,000 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the February 14th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 69.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $772,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 193.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 710,540 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATMU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

ATMU opened at $26.12 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

