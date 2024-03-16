Augmedix (AUGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Augmedix Stock Down 2.7 %

AUGX opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. Augmedix has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Institutional Trading of Augmedix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 84,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,347 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Augmedix in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

Further Reading

