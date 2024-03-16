Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Up 11.5%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.11. 1,343,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,709,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 268,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 64,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 222,093 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

