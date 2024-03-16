AVI Japan Opportunity (AJOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.85 on May 24th

AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
AVI Japan Opportunity Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of LON AJOT opened at GBX 129 ($1.65) on Friday. AVI Japan Opportunity has a 1-year low of GBX 103.75 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 131 ($1.68). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.14. The stock has a market cap of £181.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.00.
About AVI Japan Opportunity
