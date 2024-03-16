B. Riley Comments on Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.16.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

BLDP stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $831.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.32 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was up 131.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

