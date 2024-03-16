B. Riley Comments on Ur-Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ur-Energy in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on URG. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.70 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.81.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $403.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.